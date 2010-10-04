45th ACS Midwest Regional Meeting

The Wichita Local Section of the American Chemical Society will host the 45th Midwest Regional Meeting (MWRM 2010) in Wichita, Kan., at the Wichita Marriott from Wednesday, Oct. 27, to Saturday, Oct. 30. The meeting’s theme for this event is “The Energy of Chemistry.” Arthur Landis of Emporia State University is serving as general chair of the meeting; Paul Rillema of Wichita State University is the program chair. Visit the MWRM 2010 website, 2010mwrm.sites.acs.org, for evolving program details, registration, and hotel information.

TECHNICAL PROGRAM. Michael Grätzel of the Laboratory for Photonics & Interfaces at Swiss Federal Institute of Technology will present the plenary lecture titled Molecular Photovoltaics on Thursday afternoon. Other topics in the technical program include symposia titled Bio Fuels, Bio Composite Medical Devices, Converging of Experiment & Theory in Chemical Research, Current Issues in Teaching the Undergraduate Curriculum, Drug Addiction, Drug Design & Discovery, Energy: Materials & Devices, Environmental Remediation, Fluorescing Probes in Chemical Systems, Protein Folding & Dynamics, and Polymer Chemistry.

UNDERGRADAUTE PROGRAM. On Thursday afternoon from 1 to 3:50 PM, the Undergraduate Welcoming Social & Research Symposium will feature talks by undergraduate researchers and a plenary presentation by Christine Aikens, an assistant professor of chemistry at Kansas State University. Aikens recently received a prestigious National Science Foundation Career Award to study theoretical developments of bio-inspired water-splitting photocatalysts.

MWRM 2010 AT A GLANCE Dates: Oct. 27–30 Location: Wichita Marriott, Wichita, Kan. Information Contacts: Arthur Landis, general chair, alandis@emporia.edu; Paul Rillema, program chair, Paul.Rillema@wichita.edu; John M. Sophos, ACS Department of Meetings & Expositions, (800) 227-5558 ext. 4608. Website: 2010mwrm.sites.acs.org

The undergraduate program will continue on Friday afternoon with a plenary presentation by Janice Crowley. Crowley was the 2002 recipient of the Midwest Award for Excellence in High School Teaching and of the prestigious Siemens Award in 2008, and she was featured in an article in USA Today. She will present her perspectives on current trends in science education from K–12 to college.

Also, ACS student member groups from around the region will share their methods for getting kids involved in chemistry. Presentation formats are up to the discretion of each student group.

Undergraduate Research Poster prizes will be awarded to undergraduate chemistry students from all disciplines. Commemorative plaques and monetary gifts will be provided for the first-place winners in organic, inorganic, physical, and analytical chemistry, as well as biochemistry. Additionally, each winner will receive two complimentary tickets to the MWRM 2010 Awards Banquet on Friday evening, when they will be recognized for their achievement.

For a complete schedule of the MWRM 2010 undergraduate programming, visit the website at 2010mwrm.sites.acs.org/undergraduateprogram.htm.

HIGH SCHOOL TEACHER PROGRAM. A comprehensive program designed specifically for high school teachers will be held from 9 AM to 3:45 PM on Saturday, Oct. 30. The high school teacher registration fee includes lunch on Saturday. Planned session speakers are Denise Wren, Wichita Public Schools assistant superintendent for high schools; Susan Arnold of the Kansas Association of Teachers of Science; Linda Fanis, outreach coordinator for the Journal of Chemical Education; Tom Holme, executive director of the ACS Exams Institute; David Trombold of Wichita Collegiate School; and Eric Knispel, this year’s recipient of the Division of Chemical Education Midwest Region John E. Bauman Jr. Award for Excellence in High School Teaching.

Participants will also be treated to a Doc Gizmo Chemistry Demonstration show and have the opportunity to win an ACS membership at four raffles throughout the day.

In addition to the day’s activities, registered high school teachers are urged to attend the MWRM 2010 Awards Banquet on Friday evening. For a complete schedule of the day’s activities, visit the website at 2010mwrm.sites.acs.org/high schoolprogram.htm.

WORKSHOPS. On Thursday, the ACS Department of Career Management & Development will offer three workshops that will give members a unique insight into the job market. These workshops are designed to help chemical professionals and students at all levels understand the current workplace and take advantage of employment opportunities.

Planning Your Job Search: 8–9:30 AM. This workshop addresses employment trends and professional values (self-assessment). The process of networking is explored by discovering who is in your network and how to expand it. Strategies such as informational interviewing will be discussed.

Preparing a Résumé: 9:30–11 AM. Your résumé is a personal introduction and leaves an impression. In this workshop, you will learn which personal data format is right for your “marketing plan” and be able to construct a winning résumé.

Effective Interviewing: 11 AM–12:30 PM. Many job seekers think their work ends once an interview is secured. Think again! This workshop will examine the entire interview process, types of interviews, frequently asked questions, and how to evaluate an offer.

An ACS Career Consultant will be available to provide individual résumé reviews and career assistance from 1:30 to 5 PM. You must bring a copy of your résumé. Sign-up will be available at meeting registration.

SOCIAL EVENTS. A variety of social events have been planned for MWRM 2010. Event tickets may be purchased through registration or on-site.

Wednesday: A welcoming SciMix will be held from 7:30 to 9 PM. Attendees will be able to socialize and network while enjoying a poster session and exhibits.

Thursday: A Midwest Barbeque will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 PM. This event is sponsored in part by the ACS Board of Directors, and attendees will have the opportunity to mingle with those board members present, to hear about the latest board activities, and to discuss the state of ACS. Tickets are $15.

Friday: The MWRM 2010 Awards Banquet will be held from 7 to 9 PM. The Division of Chemical Education Midwest Region John E. Bauman Jr. Award for Excellence in High School Teaching will be presented to Eric Knispel, a chemistry teacher at the John Burroughs School in Laude, Mo.; the E. Ann Nalley Midwest Award for Volunteer Service recipient is Michael D. Mosher of the University of Nebraska, Kearney; and the Midwest Award will be presented to John Verkade of Iowa State University. The recipients of the undergraduate organic, inorganic, physical, analytical, and biochemistry poster awards will also be recognized. Tickets are $20 ($15 for high school students, high school teachers, and undergraduates). The banquet will be preceded by a reception from 6 to 7 PM that is open to all.

EXHIBITION AND SPONSORSHIPS. The Vendor Exhibit Show will be on Wednesday evening from 7:30 to 9 PM, on Thursday from 9 AM to 9 PM, and on Friday from 9 AM to noon. The exhibit area has been designed to maximize vendor traffic and will be held in the prefunction space and Salons H, G, and F of the Kansas Ballroom. The poster sessions and coffee breaks will be held in the same area. Exhibit space is available for $500; $250 for academic exhibitors. Wireless Internet access is available for a one-time $50 fee.

In addition to or in lieu of exhibiting, vendors have the opportunity to sponsor MWRM 2010 events and provide financial sponsorship. Printed posters will identify your company as the sponsor of a specific refreshment break, symposium, or other meeting activity. Please contact Mike van Stipdonk at mike.vanstipdonk@wichita.edu or (319) 978-7381 for more details.

To reserve exhibit space, or for further information, visit the MWMR 2010 website at 2010mwrm.sites.acs.org/exhibitors.htm.

LODGING. A MWRM 2010 room block has been secured at the Wichita Marriott, at a special MWRM 2010 rate of $125 per night. This rate is valid three days prior to and three following the meeting. Reservations must be made using the meeting code “acsacsa” by Wednesday, Oct. 13, in order to receive the special rate. To make a reservation, you must call the hotel directly at (316) 651-0333 or toll-free at (800) 610-0673, or reserve rooms online at marriott.com/hotels/travel/ictwe-wichita-marriott.

REGISTRATION. Registration is available through the MWRM 2010 website at 2010mwrm.sites.acs.org/registration.htm. Early-bird registration closes on Friday, Oct. 8; however, online registration will remain open at the on-site registration rates until Tuesday, Oct. 26. After Oct. 26, participants must register on-site.