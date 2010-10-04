Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

ACS Unveils New Publishing Agreement

Agreement expands how ACS journal authors can use their manuscripts

by Amanda Yarnell
October 4, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

In an effort to improve the publishing experience for American Chemical Society journal authors, the society’s Publications Division plans to introduce a new journal publishing agreement later this month. The agreement expands the ways in which authors can use their manuscripts and clarifies author responsibilities.

The new agreement will replace the long-standing ACS Copyright Status Form, says John P. Ochs, ACS Publications’ vice president of strategic planning and analysis. Its terms will extend to all manuscripts an author previously published in ACS journals.

The new agreement outlines how ACS journal authors may use their manuscripts or portions thereof, such as including them in theses, incorporating them into teaching, sharing them with colleagues, or posting them to repository websites. For example, under the agreement authors can reproduce their submitted, accepted, or published work for instructional use, so long as proper credit is given and electronic access to such materials is restricted only to currently enrolled students.

Although authors must still transfer to ACS exclusive copyright to their manuscripts, the new agreement allows them to retain copyright to copyrightable material in the Supporting Information section. This means, for example, that authors may use or authorize the use of tables, graphs, or other illustrations they created for the Supporting Information for any purpose and in any format, Ochs says.

In addition, the new agreement explicitly lays out what is expected of ACS journal authors. Most of these responsibilities are common sense, Ochs says, and are an extension of ACS’s existing ethical publishing guidelines. For example, authors must guarantee that their submitted work is original and not previously published or under review elsewhere.

The new agreement was put together with input from ACS journal authors and editors, as well as librarians and society governance. A user guide is available online at pubs.acs.org/userimages/ContentEditor/1285231362937/jpa_user_guide.pdf.

“The new agreement is part of our ongoing efforts to try to provide the best possible publishing experience for authors,” says Susan King, senior vice president of the ACS Publications Division. These ongoing efforts also include improvements in ACS Publications’ Paragon Plus manuscript submission and peer review system; more rapid publication times; extension to additional journals of the Just Accepted initiative, which provides online access to peer-reviewed manuscripts as soon as they have been accepted for publication; and enhancement of journal websites, she says. These efforts, along with the new publishing agreement, are aimed at “making ACS the most attractive place to publish groundbreaking research in chemistry and allied fields,” she adds.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
White House mandates immediate open access by 2026
ACS launches open science resource center
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
With JACS Au, ACS launches its third open-access journal

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE