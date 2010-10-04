Abbott Licenses Kidney Disease Drug

Abbott Laboratories has agreed to pay $450 million for the right to sell Reata Pharmaceuticals’ bardoxolone outside the U.S. Bardoxolone is an oral antioxidant inflammatory modulator that turns on Nrf2, a protein that dictates the production of antioxidant and detoxification enzymes. The drug candidate has shown promise in two Phase II trials for chronic kidney disease, a condition affecting 30–40% of people with type 2 diabetes. The Abbott deal excludes some Asian markets, for which Kyowa Hakko Kirin has already licensed the drug.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter