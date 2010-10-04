Arnold A. Liebman, 79, a retired Hoffmann-La Roche research chemist, died on Aug. 7 in Charlottesville, Va.
Born in St. Paul, Minn., Liebman served in the Air Force from 1948 to 1952. He earned a B.S. in pharmacy in 1956 and a Ph.D. in medicinal and organic chemistry in 1961, both from the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis.
Liebman then served as an assistant professor of chemistry at Loyola University in New Orleans for two years. In 1963, he was awarded a National Institutes of Health Postdoctoral Fellowship and joined the research group of Henry Rapoport at the University of California, Berkeley, for three years. In 1966, Liebman became an assistant professor of chemistry at the University of Maryland, Baltimore.
In 1968, he joined Hoffmann-La Roche in Nutley, N.J., as a senior chemist. He rose to the position of research leader of the Isotope Laboratories in the company’s Research Division before retiring in 1993.
Liebman shared six patents and was the author or coauthor of more than 60 scientific publications, most of which described the synthesis of isotopically labeled compounds. From 1982 to 1984, he served on the Scientific Advisory Committee of the National Tritium Facility at Lawrence Radiation Laboratory in Berkeley, Calif.
He was a member of the International Isotope Society and an emeritus member of ACS, which he joined in 1962.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Beverly A. Pawson; daughters, Jeanne Albanese and Evelyn; sons, Richard and Alexander; and a granddaughter and grandson.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter