BASF Adds Treatment Chemicals In China

BASF will build facilities in Nanjing, China, to produce chemicals used in water treatment and paper manufacturing. The plants will consist of a 40,000-metric-ton-per-year quaternized cationic monomers unit and a downstream 20,000-metric-ton cationic polyacrylamide plant. The polymers can be used as flocculants in municipal water treatment or as retention aids in paper plants. Although the facilities will be physically integrated with the BASF-Sinopec joint venture in Nanjing, they will be owned 100% by BASF. Separately, BASF will set up its fourth Chinese polyurethane systems facility, in Tianjin in northeast China.
