BASF Explains Potato Commingling

BASF Plant Science has identified how its Amadea potato ended up in Swedish fields with its Amflora potato. Although both are genetically engineered to produce amylopectin starch for the paper, adhesive, and food industries, only Amflora has regulatory approval. The problem arose when both plants were cultivated in the same facilities during early seed propagation. Although the event is limited to Sweden, BASF has informed regulators in all countries where the potatoes are being grown. To avoid any future problems, BASF will produce approved and unapproved potatoes separately, analyze all plants before planting, and develop further controls with regulators.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter