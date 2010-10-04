Belgian Chirality Center Established

Ghent University, the University of Antwerp, and instrumentation provider BioTools have created the European Centre for Chirality. Scheduled to open on Dec. 2 in Ghent and Antwerp, Belgium, EC2 is designed to help academic and industrial scientists develop applications and advance their understanding of the role chirality plays in biological processes and drug R&D. The center will offer expertise including absolute chiral configuration determinations, vibrational optical activity measurements, computational modeling, consulting, and education workshops.
