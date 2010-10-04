Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

DOE Finalizes Gasification Plant

by Jeffrey W. Johnson
October 4, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The Department of Energy last week formally committed $1 billion for a new, redefined FutureGen demonstration coal-fired gasification power plant to be built in Illinois. The funds will come from the American Reinvestment & Recovery Act of 2009 and will be used to retrofit a 30-year-old, 200-MW oil-fired power plant in Meredosia, Ill. The modifications will make it capable of gasifying coal and separating and concentrating CO2 with oxy-combustion technology, a promising retrofit technology for coal-fired power plants. Originally, the FutureGen program was to build a state-of-the-art coal gasification power plant in Illinois that would capture and inject underground 90% of its CO2 emissions. That project was canceled by the George W. Bush Administration because costs grew and few industrial partners were willing to put up matching funds. However, the Illinois congressional delegation successfully lobbied DOE to bring the funds, the jobs, and the technological development possibilities to the state. Along with the retrofitted plant, the program now includes a geologic sequestration research complex, a craft labor training center, and a regional CO2 storage site yet to be identified in downstate Illinois, according to DOE.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Gasification Plant Funds Shifted By DOE
Industry Gets Funds For Carbon Capture
FutureGen Coal Plant Resurrected

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE