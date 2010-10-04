Dow Debuts New Roof Coating System

Dow Chemical has launched a new acrylic coatings resin, Rhoplex EC-3100, to protect difficult-to-coat thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) roof membranes. The technology combines acrylic expertise obtained in the 2009 acquisition of Rohm and Haas with nonacrylic know-how from Dow, says Joseph M. Rokowski, a Dow research scientist. The white-pigmented coating can extend the life of TPO membranes, which help keep buildings cool.
