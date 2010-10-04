Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Earth Gets A Doppelganger

Exoplanets: Astronomers discover habitable planet orbiting nearby star

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
October 4, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

An artist’s rendition shows the possible Earth-like nature of exoplanet Gliese 581g.
Credit: Lynette Cook

For the first time, astronomers have discovered a planet outside our solar system that has the potential to support life. The planet, which orbits a star only 20 light-years away from Earth, is similar in size and temperature to Earth, making it possible for liquid water and an atmosphere to exist—two essential criteria for habitability.

Team members Steven S. Vogt, professor of astronomy and astrophysics at the University of California, Santa Cruz, and astronomer R. Paul Butler of Carnegie Institution of Washington announced their findings at a press conference on Sept. 28.

Using the HIRES spectrometer designed by Vogt, at the Keck I Telescope on top of Mauna Kea in Hawaii, the team observed a dim star 240 times over a period of 11 years and indirectly detected the planet, known as Gliese 581g, from a small but telltale gravitational wobble it generates in the star. The discovery will be reported in an upcoming issue of Astrophysical Journal.

Although nearly 500 exoplanets have been discovered since the first was found in 1992, none has been small enough, cool enough, or warm enough to be deemed habitable. Many of them are giant planets that are likely similar to our gas giants Jupiter and Saturn. As telescopic technology improves, astronomers have in recent years been finding exoplanets that are more similar to Earth in size and orbit.

The researchers said their discovery was made possible by data another team had generated using the HARPS spectrometer at the Geneva Observatory. That team discovered four of the six planets in the same system. The orbits of two of those planets bracket the orbit of Gliese 581g. The planet closest to the sun is too hot to support life, whereas the one farther out is too cold. But Gliese 581g, in the middle, jokingly dubbed “Goldilocks,” is “just right,” Vogt said.

One side of Gliese 581g is constantly exposed to the sun, and the other is constantly shaded. In between these areas, Vogt said, are likely patches with constant habitable conditions.

Direct spectroscopic examination of an exoplanet’s atmosphere for species such as O2, water, or methane requires that the planet pass directly in front of its star from Earth’s line of sight. Gliese 581g’s orbit isn’t properly oriented for such observations, but discovering another such exoplanet won’t take long, Butler predicted. “It’s likely that in the next couple of years many more [Earth-like exoplanets] will be found,” he said.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scientists find complex organic molecules in a young galaxy 12 billion light years away
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New exoplanet appears ripe for atmosphere observations

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE