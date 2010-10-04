Endo Buys Qualitest In Generics Deal

Endo Pharmaceuticals has agreed to acquire the generic drug maker Qualitest Pharmaceuticals for $1.2 billion. Endo was formed in 1997 out of DuPont Merck’s generic drugs business. It has made several recent acquisitions, including the purchase of Indevus Pharmaceuticals and of drug delivery specialist Penwest Pharmaceuticals. Qualitest, owned by the investment firm Apax Partners, calls itself the sixth-largest generics company in the U.S. Its roughly $350 million in annual sales will increase Endo’s sales to about $2 billion.
