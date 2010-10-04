Graphene And Fingerprints

As a forensic chemist, I was fascinated by “Covering Up For A Clear View,” on using graphene to reveal the structure of water on a surface (C&EN, Sept. 6, page 11).

The most common and abundant component of a typical latent fingerprint is water. I realize that the work done by Caltech chemists Ke Xu, Peigen Cao, and James R. Heath was done on a nanoscale. However, I wonder what you would see if you covered a partial latent fingerprint with such a thin graphene blanket?

Historically latent prints have been identified and compared on the basis of ridge detail. “Poroscopy” was a rather esoteric feature with which any experienced latent print examiner would have knowledge but would seldom if ever actually use in the course of a career. In a developed fingerprint that is of exceptionally high quality one can see a pattern of pores within the ridgelines.

Would the “graphene blanket” technique be able to reveal poroscopy patterns that were so detailed that a statistically valid identification could be made? (That is, assuming the corresponding area could be found on the record print and over only a relatively small area, since it is just a “partial” latent.) At least initially, this method would only be of use when you already had a strong suspect or you strongly suspected the victim (perhaps an abducted child) had been in a vehicle or some other location associated with a suspect. (Noble, D. “Vanished into thin air: The search for children’s fingerprints,” Anal. Chem. 1995, 67:435A.)

Sign up for C&EN's must-read weekly newsletter Email Address * Subscribe » Contact us to opt out anytime

But wouldn’t it be great if this method could develop identifiable latents deposited by children where other past methods just didn’t produce enough ridge detail? Many potential latent print-bearing surfaces might not be amenable to the graphene blanket process, but if the Caltech chemists used a mica substrate then I should think that a glass pane (for example, the inside surface of a vehicle window) might also work.