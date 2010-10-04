Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Green Outreach: The Beyond Benign Foundation

by Stephen K. Ritter
October 4, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Opening Day
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Warner Babcock Institute
WBI scientists, led by Warner (center), celebrate the move to a new state-of-the-art facility in Wilmington, Mass., in April 2009.
Credit: Warner Babcock Institute
WBI scientists, led by Warner (center), celebrate the move to a new state-of-the-art facility in Wilmington, Mass., in April 2009.

“I used to have a rule that anyone in my academic research lab would have to go out once a month to an elementary school classroom and talk about their research,” Warner says. From 1999 to 2007, his group reached out to some 16,000 K–12 students in the Boston area. This effort in part earned him the 2004 Presidential Award for Excellence in Science Mentoring.

He’s continuing that effort—and much more—with the Beyond Benign Foundation, WBI’s nonprofit partner. “We at Warner Babcock are the beakers and flask research, and Beyond Benign is the outreach and training,” Warner says.

Warner asked Amy S. Cannon, the first graduate of the UMass Boston green chemistry Ph.D. program that he created, to be executive director of Beyond Benign. He also asked her to be his significant other—the two have been married for five years.

Beyond Benign specializes in green chemistry and sustainable science curriculum development, community outreach, and workforce training, Cannon says. For her and the half-dozen Beyond Benign staff members, one day it’s a hands-on activity for a group of Girl Scouts, the next day it might be hosting a field trip for high school students, she explains. They also have hosted internships for groups of undergraduates participating in the Department of Education’s Upward Bound Program for economically disadvantaged students. And through Beyond Benign’s college fellows program, student mentors from Massachusetts colleges and universities are linked up with K–12 classrooms and community groups.

Members of the staff sometimes jet off to another part of the U.S. or internationally to hold a teacher-training workshop, or they might conduct seminars or short courses on green chemistry at scientific conferences or participate in community events. They also hold “train the trainer” workshops in which they teach other scientists and educators to conduct their own workshops on green chemistry. Beyond Benign also runs an Art & Science Program, complete with an artist in residence, designed to “promote creative, social, and ecological strategies that expand on our mission,” Cannon says.

Altogether, nearly 60 people are active in helping Beyond Benign carry out its mission, a big jump from the three part-time people who helped get things started three years ago.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS launches green chemistry education campaign
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Science Coaches seeks chemists
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Seeks More Science Coaches

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE