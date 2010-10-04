Lundbeck Cuts Jobs, Seeks External R&D

Danish drugmaker H. Lundbeck will eliminate a total of 50 positions at its research centers in Denmark and the U.S. as part of a refocusing of its R&D strategy. The company, which specializes in brain diseases, says its research will increasingly be based on the relationship between the biology of a disease and its symptoms. It adds that partnerships with universities and other companies, already important, will receive even higher priority in the future.
