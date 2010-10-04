LyondellBasell Bulks Up In Brindisi

LyondellBasell is extending technology capabilities and expanding capacity for its Spherizone polypropylene process plant in Brindisi, Italy. By 2012, the company plans to upgrade the design of the plant so it can incorporate new comonomers such as hexene and make specialty polypropylene grades for pipe, film, health care, and other applications. Capacity at the plant will expand by 50,000 metric tons to 235,000 metric tons per year.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter