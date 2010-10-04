Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Polymer Sustainability Metrics Compared

Biopolymers rank high for green design, but petroleum-based polyolefins rank higher in overall life-cycle assessments

by Stephen K. Ritter
October 4, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The first study of petroleum-based versus biomass-derived polymers evaluated by comparing green chemistry and engineering design principles against life-cycle analysis (LCA) environmental impacts has found mixed results: Although biopolymers rank high in terms of green design, they exhibit relatively large environmental impacts from their production and are beaten by polyolefins in LCA rankings (Environ. Sci. Technol., DOI: 10.1021/es101640n). A team led by Amy E. Landis of the University of Pittsburgh evaluated a dozen polymers: seven derived from petroleum, four from biomass feedstocks, and one in part from both sources. The scientists analyzed parameters such as use of renewable resources, waste prevention, biodegradability, percent recycled, transportation, price, health hazards, and energy use. Ranked by green design, the biobased polymers polylactic acid and polyhydroxyalkanoate came out on top. But ranked by LCA, polypropylene and high-density polyethylene were at the top of the list. Complex polymers such as polycarbonate and polyvinyl chloride came out at or near the bottom in both rankings. The study’s authors conclude that adhering to green design principles reduces overall environmental impact for all types of polymers, but switching from petroleum feedstocks to biofeedstocks does not necessarily provide benefits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Europeans add renewables to the raw material mix
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Measuring microplastics in seafood
Plastics entering oceans could triple in 20 years

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE