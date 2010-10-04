Sanofi-Aventis Strikes Two Deals

Sanofi-Aventis and its Sanofi Pasteur vaccines division will work with the German biotech firm Pieris. The goal is to develop drug candidates from Pieris’ library of low-molecular-weight proteins, called anticalins, against at least two disease targets. Sanofi will pay $4.8 million up front, as well as provide R&D funding and milestone payments. For each resulting product, Pieris could receive up to $60 million. Separately, Sanofi Pasteur will acquire Orlando, Fla.-based VaxDesign for $55 million. Initially supported by government defense funding, VaxDesign has developed in vitro models of the human immune system that can be used instead of animal models.
