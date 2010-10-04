Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Shifty Manipulation Of Microdroplets

Microfluidic device allows easy formation, storage, and retrieval of water droplets for biomedical applications

by Celia Henry Arnaud
October 4, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Lab Chip
Water droplets travel through oil in the channels of a microfluidic device and are stored in shift registers.
Credit: Lab Chip
Water droplets travel through oil in the channels of a microfluidic device and are stored in shift registers.

Taking inspiration from similarly named electronic devices, Michele Zagnoni and Jonathan M. Cooper of the University of Glasgow, in Scotland, have developed a microdroplet-based “shift register,” a microfluidic device that allows easy formation, storage, and retrieval of water droplets in oil (Lab Chip, DOI: 10.1039/c0lc00219d). Such devices could be used in biological and drug-screening applications. Electronic shift registers are information storage devices in which the components are arranged in a line or in an array of lines and serially move through the device to be read. The microdroplet-based analog of the electronic devices consists of a main channel connected to either end of a wider channel containing rectangular pillars that create alternative paths for fluid flow. Water droplets flow through oil and are trapped by the pillars until they fill the register’s entire length. Droplets can be stored or moved by controlling the pressure applied to the oil and water phases. In addition, the interfaces between the droplets can be manipulated by varying the pressure. The researchers tested the system using hexadecane and biologically relevant phospholipids to generate artificial lipid bilayers.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE