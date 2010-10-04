SiGNa Technology Powers Electric Bike

SiGNa Chemistry, a developer of reagents and catalysts intended to make reactive metals safer and more efficient, has teamed up with Pedego Electric Bikes on a range extender for Pedego’s battery-powered bicycles. SiGNa provides cartridges in which sodium silicide and water react to form hydrogen, which powers a proton exchange membrane fuel cell. The resulting electricity triples the bicycle’s operating range, the partners say.
