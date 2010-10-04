Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Waldemar R. (Wally) Hertwig

by Susan J. Ainsworth
October 4, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Waldemar R. (Wally) Hertwig, 89, an Amoco associate, died on April 1 in San Diego.

Born in San Francisco, Hertwig earned B.S. and M.S. degrees in chemical engineering from Columbia University.

In 1943, he joined Standard Oil of Indiana (SOI) at the Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Ind., where he helped make aviation gasoline for the World War II effort.

In 1948, Hertwig became group leader overseeing catalytic cracking process development. Then in 1957, he became a process coordinator for SOI refineries that became part of Amoco.

In 1959, Hertwig supervised process and catalyst developments and helped guide commercial operations. He later became a research associate at Amoco’s Naperville, Ill., research center, helping to design a Texas City, Texas, resid processing unit to handle high-sulfur crude oil. In 1980, he retired.

Hertwig was credited with four patents and three technical publications. He was a member of Tau Beta Pi, Sigma Xi, and Phi Lambda Upsilon, and he was a 50-year member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers. He was also an emeritus member of ACS, which he joined in 1943.

Ruth, his wife of 56 years, preceded him in death. He is survived by a daughter, Betsie Hartman, and a son, Tom.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Kenneth W. MacFie
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Robert D. Juve Sr.
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Donald J. Bettinger

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE