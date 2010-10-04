Waldemar R. (Wally) Hertwig, 89, an Amoco associate, died on April 1 in San Diego.
Born in San Francisco, Hertwig earned B.S. and M.S. degrees in chemical engineering from Columbia University.
In 1943, he joined Standard Oil of Indiana (SOI) at the Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Ind., where he helped make aviation gasoline for the World War II effort.
In 1948, Hertwig became group leader overseeing catalytic cracking process development. Then in 1957, he became a process coordinator for SOI refineries that became part of Amoco.
In 1959, Hertwig supervised process and catalyst developments and helped guide commercial operations. He later became a research associate at Amoco’s Naperville, Ill., research center, helping to design a Texas City, Texas, resid processing unit to handle high-sulfur crude oil. In 1980, he retired.
Hertwig was credited with four patents and three technical publications. He was a member of Tau Beta Pi, Sigma Xi, and Phi Lambda Upsilon, and he was a 50-year member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers. He was also an emeritus member of ACS, which he joined in 1943.
Ruth, his wife of 56 years, preceded him in death. He is survived by a daughter, Betsie Hartman, and a son, Tom.
