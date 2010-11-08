Amgen, Nektar Sign Drug Polymer Pact

Amgen will pay Nektar Therapeutics, a San Carlos, Calif.-based biotech firm with polymer-conjugate chemistry technology, $50 million to make PEGylation materials on a nonexclusive basis. Under the 10-year pact, Nektar will manufacture the polymers in its Huntsville, Ala., facility. Nektar could be eligible for additional payments if Amgen needs more than the agreed-upon quantities. Amgen uses the polymers in the manufacture of Neulasta, a treatment used to prevent infection in patients undergoing chemotherapy.
