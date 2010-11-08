Baxter, Merck Divest To Middle East Firms

Merck Serono has sold its women’s health business, Théramex, to Israel’s Teva Pharmaceutical Industries. Teva will pay about $370 million and possible future milestones for products, R&D capabilities, and an active pharmaceutical ingredient facility. Théramex had sales of about $140 million in 2009. Meanwhile, Baxter International will sell its U.S. generic injectable drug business, which had 2009 sales of $170 million, to Jordan’s Hikma Pharmaceuticals for about $112 million. The deal includes a plant in Cherry Hill, N.J., and a distribution center in Memphis.
