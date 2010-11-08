Bayer To Research Smell In Insects

Bayer CropScience has signed a two-year partnership with SentiSearch, an olfaction research firm, to identify molecules that target odorant receptors in insects. The collaboration, which also involves Columbia University and Rockefeller University, has the goal of improving the control of malaria and dengue fever. The groups hope to block insects’ ability to perceive human odors. In addition, Bayer will pursue compounds that prevent insect damage to crops.
