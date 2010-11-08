Cambrex Follows In Dosage Form Trend

Pharmaceutical chemical maker Cambrex has acquired a 51% stake in Zenara Pharma, an India-based specialist in final-dosage-form drug manufacturing and nicotine replacement gums, for about $20 million. Cambrex will buy the remaining 49% of Zenara in 2016. Cambrex competitor AMRI made a similar move into dosage-form drug production last year with the acquisition of Hyaluron. Lonza, meanwhile, failed last year in a bid to acquire Patheon, a major finished-form drug development company./p>
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter