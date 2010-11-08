Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Chemical Profits Rebound In Japan

Fiscal First Half: Demand is strong for all materials

by Jean-François Tremblay
November 8, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Major Japanese chemical firms posted a sharp improvement in earnings in the first half of the fiscal year that ends on March 31, 2011. Companies that recorded losses a year ago are now profitable.

Japanese companies said they experienced strong export demand across all their product lines, mostly from customers based in other Asian countries. Demand was particularly strong for electronic materials, and Mitsubishi Chemical reported healthy demand for its petrochemical products as well.

Companies noted that demand from the U.S. and Japan remains weak. Despite boosting its net earnings by more than five times compared with a year ago, Asahi Kasei said it has been facing a “particularly challenging” environment because of the slowing U.S., Japanese, and Chinese economies.

In contrast, the profit margin at Shin-Etsu Chemical soared to nearly 12% after net earnings increased by 75%. Although demand for polyvinyl chloride resins in the U.S. was weak, Shin-Etsu was able to find buyers in other parts of the world. The company said it enjoyed strong global demand for another one of its core products, 12-inch silicon wafers.

Sumitomo Chemical also enjoyed strong demand for its electronic materials, which are mostly used in the manufacture of liquid-crystal displays. Whereas Sumitomo had recorded an operating loss in its electronics segment one year ago, the business achieved profits of more than $150 million in the past six months.

Despite the business improvements, Sumitomo achieved overall net earnings of only $30 million in the fiscal first half because of a sharp drop in the valuation of its 20% stake in Nufarm, an Australian producer of generic agrochemicals.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Profits continue to rise in Japan﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
2014 Profits Are Strong For Japan’s Chemical Firms
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Japan Delivers Steady Results

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE