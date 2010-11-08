Clariant Expands Flame Retardants

Clariant plans to double capacity for its Exolit OP nonhalogenated flame retardants by the end of 2012. Based on organic phosphorus compounds, Exolit OP products are often used with engineering polymers in electronic applications. The company has projects under way at its Hürth-Knapsack, Germany, site that will add capacity next year. In 2012, the company will build another unit at the facility.
