DSM Tops Revised Sustainability Index

In a reassessment of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, the Netherlands-based DSM now ranks as the 2010 chemicals sector leader, displacing AkzoNobel. A problem identified in the evaluation software prompted the reassessment. The new index replaces one issued in September (C&EN, Nov. 1, page 12). AkzoNobel CEO Hans Wijers says he is disappointed to lose the leadership spot and adds that Sustainable Asset Management, the firm responsible for the software glitch, needs to undergo a review of its own. “This cannot happen again,” he says.
