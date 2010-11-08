Advertisement

People

Galen George Wins Community College Award

by Linda Wang
November 8, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 45
Galen George, a chemistry instructor at Santa Rosa Junior College, in California, is the recipient of the inaugural Teacher-Scholar Award for Community College Faculty, presented by the ACS California Section. George received a plaque and an honorarium, and a donation was made to his department.

George was honored for his commitment to his students, his class development skills, and his public outreach efforts. He actively seeks scholarship opportunities for his students, and many of them have gone on to obtain advanced degrees in chemistry. George also supervises students doing independent research and has authored several laboratory manuals used by the chemistry department.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

