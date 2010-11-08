Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Holographic Video

Materials Science: Photorefractive polymer enables 3-D video

by Bethany Halford
November 8, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Norma Jean Gargasz Photography/U of Arizona
Peyghambarian with a holographic image of a jet.
Credit: Norma Jean Gargasz Photography/U of Arizona
Peyghambarian with a holographic image of a jet.

There's a new hope for science-fiction fans who have been waiting for three-dimensional video of princesses to be beamed into their living rooms ever since George Lucas introduced the concept in his 1977 film "Star Wars." A team led by Nasser Peyghambarian, an optical sciences professor at the University of Arizona, reports the first demonstration of technology that can record a scene in one location and replay it as a 3-D hologram at a remote location in almost real time (Nature 2010, 468, 80).

Peyghambarian envisions applications beyond transmitting clandestine messages to retired Jedi knights. The system could be used for telemedicine, manufacturing, entertainment, and 3-D mapping, he says.

"At the heart of the system is a screen made from a novel photorefractive material, capable of refreshing holograms every two seconds, making it the first to achieve a speed that can be described as quasi-real time," according to Pierre-Alexandre Blanche, the study's lead author. The holograms can be rendered in full color and with full parallax—so that the image can be viewed from different perspectives by someone moving around it.

The key material is a copolymer consisting of a polyacrylic backbone with pendant tetraphenyldiaminobiphenyl and carbaldehyde aniline groups. To lower the copolymer's glass-transition temperature, the researchers added the plasticizer 9-ethylcarbazole. They further enhanced the polymer's properties with a fluorinated dicyanostyrene chromophore and used a fullerene derivative—[6,6]-phenyl-C61-butyric acid methyl ester—as a dopant to sensitize the photorefractive material to nanosecond laser pulses.

"By optimizing the chemical composition and glass-transition properties of a class of photorefractive polymers, the researchers have overcome a significant challenge, demonstrating that these types of materials can exhibit the high-index contrast and rapid recording and refresh rates required for dynamic displays," comments Lisa Dhar, an expert on holographic materials who is a senior technology manager at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

WRITING WITH LIGHT
Credit: Blanche et al. Nature
This video shows the rapid writing time of the 3-D display system, which uses 6-nanosecond pulses at a repletion rate of 50Hz. The movie demonstrates that an image can be written in about 2 seconds.
BEAM ME UP
Credit: Blanche et al. Nature
In this movie, the 3-D images of researchers on Peyghambarian's team sitting in location A are sent via the Internet to another location, B. The scientists' 3-D system at location B displays the researchers. The video is in real time and shows the speed of the entire process.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Simple method creates stretchy color-changing films
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Artificial chameleon skin instantly changes color to match background
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A new way to make nanoscale lenses

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE