I enjoyed Melody Voith’s article on fighting friction (C&EN, Oct. 11, page 14). I am not an expert in the lubricants area, but I wonder if it is time to think outside the box and get away from lubricants entirely, where possible. Some of the applications mentioned might easily be done with magnetic gearing, for example. There is essentially no wear or friction when magnetic gearing is used, and there are other benefits as well, including decreased maintenance and low-temperature use. Here is a link to a company that has some interesting applications for magnetic gearing: magnetpower transmission.com.
Victor L. Garza
San Antonio
