Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Malaysia Attracts Biotech Companies

Investment: Government announces drug and chemical projects for new industrial park

by Mike McCoy
November 2, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

The Malaysian government has enticed three companies to set up biotechnology-based manufacturing plants in the country.

Biocon, a leading Indian drug company, will spend about $160 million to build a biomanufacturing and R&D facility in Bio-XCell, a biotechnology industrial park being set up in Johor, Malaysia. Targeted to open by 2014, the Biocon plant will manufacture "biosimilars"—close copies of existing biologic drugs—and other biopharmaceutical products.

"This will be the first high-end biosimilar and biopharmaceutical manufacturing and R&D facility in Malaysia," said Iskandar Mizal Mahmood, chairman of Bio-XCell, at a press conference in Malaysia. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Biocon's chairman, added that her firm picked Malaysia for its good infrastructure and attractive tax incentives.

Two industrial biotech firms announced their own Malaysian projects this week at the BioMalaysia 2010 conference in Kuala Lumpur, the country's capital. Metabolic Explorer, a French company, revealed plans to build a 1,3-propanediol plant "with substantial financial backing" from the Malaysian government. Initial capacity for propanediol, a versatile intermediate, will be 8,000 metric tons per year. The firm's ultimate capacity goal is 50,000 metric tons.

U.S.-based Glycos Biotechnologies signed a definitive agreement with Bio-XCell to build an industrial biotech plant in the park by 2012. Starting with glycerin and fatty acids from Malaysia's tropical oil processing industry as raw materials, Glycos plans to make industrial chemicals. CEO Richard Cilento said the company's first target will be isoprene, a key raw material for the tire rubber industry. The firm says it can also make propanediol, succinic acid, and lactic acid.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Animal nutrition firm Adisseo advances biobased methionine
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bio-on advances production plans
Verdezyne Slates Malay Diacids Plant

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE