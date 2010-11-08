Michelle Shearer Named Maryland Teacher of the Year

Michelle M. Shearer, a chemistry teacher at Urbana High School, in Maryland, was named 2011 Maryland Teacher of the Year.
Shearer was cited for her work mentoring new chemistry teachers, developing instructional materials for the International Baccalaureate chemistry program, and serving in a leadership role in the science department at the Maryland School for the Deaf, in Frederick.
Shearer is a staunch advocate for deaf education. Fluent in sign language, she taught Advanced Placement courses in chemistry for four years at the Maryland School for the Deaf and coached the school’s Academic Bowl team, leading it to the national championship for all deaf schools in the U.S.
