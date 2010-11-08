The American Chemical Society has appointed Joan F. Brennecke, a chemical engineering professor at the University of Notre Dame, as editor of the Journal of Chemical & Engineering Data. Brennecke succeeds Kenneth N. Marsh, a retired professor of chemical and process engineering at the University of Canterbury, in Christchurch, New Zealand.
“We are pleased and fortunate to welcome Dr. Brennecke as the new editor” for the journal, says Susan King, senior vice president of ACS Publications. “Recognized by the community through numerous awards”—including the ACS Ipatieff Prize, the American Institute of Chemical Engineers’ Professional Progress Award, the J. M. Prausnitz Award, and the Department of Energy’s E. O. Lawrence Award—“Dr. Brennecke brings to the journal a background of accomplished research and publications, with the leadership and expertise to build upon the success achieved under the excellent stewardship of Dr. Marsh over his 20-year tenure as editor,” King says.
Brennecke describes the monthly as “the premier journal where people go to publish their great experimental thermodynamics data.” She hopes to broaden the journal’s coverage of computational data, including the results of theoretical calculations and molecular simulations.
Brennecke earned a B.S. in chemical engineering from the University of Texas, Austin, in 1984 and a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, in 1989. She became an assistant professor at Notre Dame later that year. Brennecke’s research is focused on the development of environmentally benign solvents and processes, including the use of ionic liquids and carbon dioxide for extractions, separations, and reactions.
She has served on the editorial advisory boards for the Journal of Chemical & Engineering Data and Industrial & Engineering Chemistry Research. She served on the governing board for the ACS Green Chemistry Institute and serves on the advisory board of the Petroleum Research Fund.
