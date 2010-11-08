Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Polymer Films Bend In The Spotlight

Light-driven reversible isomerization of soft materials causes them to flex and bend

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
November 8, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Light causes reversible trans-cis flipping by the 3-D material’s azobenzene units.
Light causes reversible trans-cis flipping by the 3-D material’s azobenzene units.

A polymer film that bends in response to light may provide engineers with a new class of soft materials for artificial muscles and other three-dimensional devices (Science 2010, 330, 808). Takuzo Aida of the University of Tokyo and colleagues fabricated the material, from a bottle-brush-shaped polymer sandwiched between two sheets of undirectionally stretched polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE). The polymer consists of dense paraffinic side chains containing three light-sensitive azobenzene units wrapped around polymethacrylate backbones. When the stretched PTFE sheets are hot-pressed, the polymer is forced into a freestanding film: The backbones stand up perpendicularly to the plane of the PTFE sheets, and the bottle-brush “bristles” align along the stretched PTFE plane. When exposed to ultraviolet and visible light, the azobenzene units undergo trans-to-cis and cis-to-trans isomerization, respectively—exposure to the light causes the entire film to flex and bend. “The width of the film, fabricated by this easy processing, is in principle unlimited,” the researchers write.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE