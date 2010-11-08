Priestley Museum Rededicated

On Nov. 7, the Joseph Priestley House celebrated Fall Heritage Day and the rededication of the newly renovated Priestley museum, now known as the Pond Building.
Located in Northumberland, Pa., the site includes the U.S. home and laboratory of English scientist Joseph Priestley (1733–1804), who discovered oxygen in 1774. The Pond Building commemorates the late Pennsylvania State University chemistry professor George G. Pond, who raised funds to purchase the house in 1919.r
