Environment

Priestley Museum Rededicated

by Sophie L. Rovner
November 8, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 45
Celebrants
[+]Enlarge
Credit: William Simpson
Roy Olofson (from left), a professor emeritus of chemistry at Pennsylvania State University; Ronald Blatchley, a retired chemistry teacher and Joseph Priestley interpreter; Robert Minard, a senior lecturer emeritus of chemistry at Penn State; Tom Bresenhan, president of the Board of Friends of the Joseph Priestley House; Stephen Miller, director of historic sites at the Pennsylvania Historical &#38; Museum Commission; and Stewart Stabley, director of development at the American Chemical Society, cut the ribbon for the Nov. 7, 2010, opening of the newly renovated Pond Building at the Joseph Priestley House in Northumberland, Pa.
Credit: William Simpson
Roy Olofson (from left), a professor emeritus of chemistry at Pennsylvania State University; Ronald Blatchley, a retired chemistry teacher and Joseph Priestley interpreter; Robert Minard, a senior lecturer emeritus of chemistry at Penn State; Tom Bresenhan, president of the Board of Friends of the Joseph Priestley House; Stephen Miller, director of historic sites at the Pennsylvania Historical &#38; Museum Commission; and Stewart Stabley, director of development at the American Chemical Society, cut the ribbon for the Nov. 7, 2010, opening of the newly renovated Pond Building at the Joseph Priestley House in Northumberland, Pa.

On Nov. 7, the Joseph Priestley House celebrated Fall Heritage Day and the rededication of the newly renovated Priestley museum, now known as the Pond Building.

Located in Northumberland, Pa., the site includes the U.S. home and laboratory of English scientist Joseph Priestley (1733–1804), who discovered oxygen in 1774. The Pond Building commemorates the late Pennsylvania State University chemistry professor George G. Pond, who raised funds to purchase the house in 1919.r

