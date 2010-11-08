Seeking Olympiad Mentors

College and High School educators are invited to apply for a position as mentor for the U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad, a program sponsored by the American Chemical Society (C&EN Online Latest News, June 16).
During their three-year terms, mentors will help conduct a two-week national study camp for high school students at the U.S. Air Force Academy, in Colorado. These sessions will occur in June 2012, 2013, and 2014.
At the conclusion of each study camp, four student finalists and two alternates will be selected to compete in the International Chemistry Olympiad. In their second and third year, mentors will accompany the U.S. students to the olympiad and will serve as members of the event’s jury. The 2013 and 2014 olympiad events are scheduled to be held in Singapore and Vietnam, respectively.
Most students at the study camp will have completed the Advanced Placement Program in chemistry or the equivalent; therefore, instruction at the camp is well beyond the level of high school general chemistry courses. The study session will also include considerable laboratory work.
Mentors are expected to have a background in biochemistry or organic, inorganic, analytical, or physical chemistry and possess classroom experience. They should also demonstrate involvement with students in special projects or activities. ACS pays all expenses and travel costs and provides an honorarium.
Interested individuals can obtain an application form at www.acs.org/olympiad or by contacting Margaret Thatcher, Lead Program Associate; U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad Program; American Chemical Society; 1155—16th St., N.W.; Washington, DC 20036; (202) 872-6328. The deadline for completed applications is Jan. 28, 2011. Applicants must also arrange to have three letters of reference forwarded to Cecilia Hernandez by Feb. 11, 2011, at the above address. For more information, please call Cecilia Hernandez at (202) 872-6169.
