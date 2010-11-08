Waters Launches Innovation Program

Waters Corp. has started a Centers of Innovation Program to support life sciences, sports science, and food safety research, as well as clinical and environmental studies. Through the program, the scientific instrument maker provides scientists access to its ultra-performance liquid chromatography and mass spectrometry tools. Academic partners include Jeremy Nicholson of Imperial College, London; John Engen of Northeastern University, in Boston; James Scrivens of the University of Warwick, in England; and Julie Leary of the University of California, Davis.
