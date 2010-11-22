Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Alexander J. (Jerry) Kresge

by Susan J. Ainsworth
November 22, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Alexander J. (Jerry) Kresge,83, a distinguished contributor to the field of physical organic chemistry and an emeritus professor of chemistry at the University of Toronto, died on June 6.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Kresge received a B.A. in 1949 from Cornell University and a Ph.D. in 1953 from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, where he worked with Nelson J. Leonard.

Kresge conducted postdoctoral work with Edward D. Hughes and Christopher K. Ingold at University College London before working as a research associate with Herbert C. Brown at Purdue University from 1954 to 1955 and with C. Gardner Swain at Massachusetts Institute of Technology from 1955 to 1957. Kresge then joined Brookhaven National Laboratory, where he began a career-long scientific partnership with the woman who would become his wife, Yvonne Chiang.

He moved to Illinois Institute of Technology, in Chicago, in 1960 and stayed there until 1974, when he joined Scarborough College of the University of Toronto as a full professor.

Kresge published 350 papers, including 130 in the Journal of the American Chemical Society and 100 after his formal retirement in 1992. His research interests included acid-catalyzed reactions and the stability and reactivity of enols and other short-lived intermediates generated by laser flash photolysis.

He received the Sir Christopher Ingold Lectureship & Medal. Kresge was honored with a special issue of the Canadian Journal of Chemistry in June 1999, and earlier this year, volume 44 of “Advances in Physical Organic Chemistry” was dedicated to him. He was an emeritus member of ACS who joined in 1949.

He is survived by a son, Peter; two daughters, Nell Owens and Nicole Kresge; and five grandchildren. His wife died in 2008.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Andrew Streitwieser
J. Kerry Thomas
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Adrian G. Brook

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE