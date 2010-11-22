Arkema To Spend On U.S. Acrylics

Arkema plans to invest $110 million in its U.S. acrylic acid and esters business. The French firm says its first project will be to modernize the acrylic acid plant in Clear Lake, Texas, it bought early this year from Dow Chemical. The plant’s effective capacity will rise about 10% to 270,000 metric tons per year by 2013. Also in Clear Lake, Arkema will build a 45,000-metric-ton methyl acrylate plant. In Bayport, Texas, the company will convert a butyl acrylate plant to make up to 40,000 metric tons of 2-ethylhexyl acrylate. Arkema sees opportunities for the products in water treatment, superabsorbent polymers, and enhanced oil and gas recovery.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter