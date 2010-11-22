BHP Withdraws PotashCorp Offer

BHP Billiton has canceled its $39 billion hostile takeover of PotashCorp. The Canadian industry ministry, arguing that the acquisition would not be a net benefit to Canada, had put a preliminary block on the acquisition earlier this month. In its announcement, BHP gave a litany of reasons why it thought the acquisition would have been good for Canada, including $450 million in additional spending on potash exploration and development, a pledge to remain in Canada’s potash cartel Canpotex for five years, and keeping the headquarters of its global potash operations in Saskatchewan. In the wake of BHP’s decision, PotashCorp said in a statement that it is “excited about the future.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter