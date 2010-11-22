Bayer Will Construct Five Plants In China

Bayer MaterialScience will spend close to $150 million to build five downstream facilities in China by 2012. The German company will build polyurethane “systems houses” in Shanghai, Qingdao, and Chongqing. It will construct a polycarbonate color compounding plant in Chongqing and a polycarbonate sheet facility in Guangzhou. The company says more than 40% of its polyurethanes business in China is supplying formulated systems to the construction, appliance, and automotive sectors.
