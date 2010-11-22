David H. Templeton, 90, a professor emeritus of chemistry at the University of California, Berkeley, died on May 22.
Templeton received a B.S. from Louisiana Polytechnic Institute in 1941 before earning an M.S. in chemistry from the University of Texas.
He was drafted in 1943 and served in the Army Corps of Engineers but was soon reassigned to the Manhattan Project in Chicago. There he met Glenn T. Seaborg and many other scientists who encouraged him to study at UC Berkeley. Templeton earned a Ph.D. in chemistry from the school in 1947 before joining its faculty. He served as dean of the college of chemistry at UC Berkeley from 1970 until 1975.
An expert on X-ray diffraction and absorption correction techniques, Templeton conducted research with his wife and scientific colleague, Lieselotte, whom he met in graduate school. In 1987, the pair shared the A. Patterson Award for using X-ray diffraction to determine the crystal structures of large, complex molecules. They continued their joint research until well into their 80s. Lieselotte died in October 2009. Earlier this year, Templeton established the Lieselotte & David Templeton Endowed Chair in Chemistry. He was an emeritus member of ACS, having joined in 1943.
Templeton is survived by his son, Alan, and daughter, Diana.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter