Lonza Allies With Small-Scale Firms

Lonza has signed up two North American partners—Dalton Pharma Services and California Peptide Research—to offer a range of custom chemical services. Small-scale early-phase projects can move from the partners to Lonza for clinical- or commercial-scale manufacturing. Based in Canada, Dalton provides small-molecule chemistry research, analytical services, and chemical synthesis up to the kilogram scale under current Good Manufacturing Practices. CPR conducts custom peptide synthesis at the milligram to multigram scale and offers a variety of catalog products. Lonza has large-scale facilities in Visp, Switzerland, and Nansha, China.
