Environment

Method Preps Neurotoxic Oligomers For Study In Vitro …

Researchers use peptide oligomers as seeds to reproducibly generate tau protein aggregates for studying brain diseases

by Lauren K. Wolf
November 22, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 47
Seeded
Credit: Biochemistry
Tau oligomers form in solution by seeding with a preformed oligomer made of more ordered molecules, such as amyloid-β peptide

To enable the study of tau protein oligomers, researchers led by Rakez Kayed of the Mitchell Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases at the University of Texas Medical Branch have developed a protocol for reproducibly generating samples of the aggregated complexes in solution (Biochemistry, DOI: 10.1021/bi1016233). Tangled fibers of tau protein in the nerve cells of the brain are an established signature of neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, and scientists want to understand their formation in order to design targeted therapies. Evidence has emerged that tau oligomers formed as intermediate aggregated species in the tangled-fiber formation process are more neurotoxic than the end products. Because tau, a biomolecule normally responsible for stabilizing microtubules in neurons, is very soluble and disordered in solution, researchers previously had a hard time generating its oligomeric form in vitro. But Kayed’s team succeeded in preparing oligomer samples by seeding a solution of monomeric tau with premade oligomers of amyloid-β peptide, which is also linked to neurodegeneration but aggregates easily in vitro. “Our data suggest that amyloid oligomers specifically are capable of inducing tau aggregation in vitro and perhaps in vivo,” the researchers write.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

