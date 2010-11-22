Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Nova is Selling Styrenics Stake

by Alexander H. Tullo
November 22, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Nova Chemicals has agreed to sell its 50% stake in its Ineos Nova joint venture to its partner, Ineos. The deal was struck on Oct. 31 but announced only last week in Nova’s earnings statements. The partners have yet to establish a purchase price, but on a conference call with investors, Nova CEO Randy Woelfel indicated that the transaction would provide Nova with some relief from liabilities and a modest amount of cash. Formed in 2005, the joint venture had revenues last year of $2.1 billion and makes styrene and polystyrene. “We have been very pleased with the progress that has been made in the years since the joint venture was established,” Woelfel said, noting that the partnership was no longer a strategic priority. The company will continue to have a performance styrenics business, which makes products such as its Arcel polystyrene-polyethylene foam. It is, however, planning to sell its Syntheon building products unit.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Indorama to buy Oxiteno for $1.3 billion
Dow Considers Sale Of Several Lines
Nova Chemicals Drops Styrenics Sale

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE