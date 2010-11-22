SKC Buys Part Of Peroxide Plant

South Korea’s SKC will buy a 45% stake in Evonik Degussa Peroxide Korea, an Evonik hydrogen peroxide operation that came on-line in 2006. SKC started operating the world’s first commercial-scale plant for propylene oxide derived from peroxide and propylene in 2008. The SKC propylene oxide plant, which makes use of a process developed by Evonik and the engineering firm Uhde, has a capacity of 100,000 metric tons per year.
