Viktor K. Obendrauf, 56, a prolific chemical educator and lecturer at the University of Graz, in Austria, died of cancer on Aug. 28.
Born in Altneudörfl, Austria, Obendrauf received a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in both chemistry and physics at the University of Graz before earning a Ph.D. in chemical education there in 2002.
He began his career as a high school chemistry teacher but later served as a lecturer at the University of Graz and the Pedagogical Academy of Graz.
A promoter of microscale chemistry, Obendrauf lectured and conducted chemistry demonstrations in 18 countries. He published more than 100 journal articles and served as editor of the Austrian Journal of Chemical Education and of the chemistry version of the German journal Praxis der Naturwissenschaften.
Obendrauf’s work earned him numerous accolades, including an award from the Austrian Chemistry Teachers Association in 1991, awards from the German Chemical Society in 1998 and 2005, and an award from the Association of the Austrian Chemical Industry in 2001.
He was vice president of the Austrian Chemistry Teachers Association and the organist at Trinity Catholic Church in Gnas, Austria, for 20 years.
Obendrauf is survived by his wife, Barbara, and sons, Martin and Michael.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter