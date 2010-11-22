Wacker Develops Compostable Plastics

Using a vinyl acetate-based polymeric binder, Wacker Chemie has developed industrially compostable polymers that can be processed in the same way as petroleum-based plastics. Combining Vinnex binders with a minimum of 65% renewable materials such as flour, starch, and polyhydroxyalkanoates, processors can mold, extrude, or thermoform a variety of items including food packaging, disposable dishes, and tomato clips (shown).
