Air Products Ups Airgas Offer Again

In what it is calling its best and final offer, Air Products & Chemicals has increased its bid for Airgas to $70.00 per share. Air Products says the offer represents a 61% premium over Airgas’ share price on Feb. 4, the day before Air Products went public with a $60.00-per-share bid. Airgas rejected that and subsequent bids. “It is time to bring this matter to a conclusion,” says John E. McGlade, Air Products’ CEO. Airgas is reviewing the bid and has hired a third financial adviser, Credit Suisse Securities.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter