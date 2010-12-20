ACS 2009 IRS Form 990 Available
The American Chemical Society’s 2009 Form 990 is now available on ACS’s website. To access the information, go to www.acs.org and follow these instructions: Click on “About Us,” then click on “ACS Financial Information.” Go to the heading, “ACS IRS Form 990,” and click on “2009 IRS Form 990.”Please see also the related “Guide to Schedule J” for explanatory information regarding ACS Executive Compensation. If you have any access problems, contact webmaster@acs.org.
Congratulations to ACS for setting up C&EN Archives. However, full access should be free to ACS members, as, for example, full access to Science is freely available to members of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.
Donald John Aberhart
Shrewsbury, Mass.
